MANILA WATER Co., Inc. has completed upgrades to six major facilities to improve water services in the east zone, it said on Tuesday.

The company upgraded the power supply at its Balara Pumping Stations 1 and 2 in Quezon City, installing three smart power meters to monitor energy consumption.

Manila Water said it invested P7.6 million to install a 300-horsepower horizontal split-case pump and motor at the Modesta Pumping Station in San Mateo, Rizal.

The San Juan Pumping Station 1 in Quezon City underwent a major electrical system upgrade worth P128.6 million.

The company also said it invested P92.45 million in rehabilitating and modernizing the Makati Pumping Station and enhancing the Cubao Pumping Station.

“These enhancements in our pumping stations are in preparation for the increase in demand as our customer base continues to grow. We are committed to providing 24/7 water service to our customers as we expand our reach,” said Jeric T. Sevilla, Manila Water’s corporate communications affairs group director. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera