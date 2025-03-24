By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) said it plans to open Filinvest Malls Mimosa in Clark by the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year.

“We’re concentrating on opening at least this 21,000 square meters (sq.m.) in the fourth quarter [of 2025],” Filinvest Malls First Vice-President and Retail Business Unit Head Mitch A. Dumlao said at a news briefing during the company’s 70th-anniversary celebration on Friday last week.

The mall will be located within Filinvest Mimosa Plus Leisure City in Clark, Pampanga, about 100 kilometers north of Metro Manila.

“We’re carrying that Filinvest Malls brand where we go and then put the Mimosa into it as part of the whole estate,” Mr. Dumlao said.

The 201-hectare property is home to Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, Mimosa Plus Golf Course, Work Plus Office Campus, Bay 49, Baker J, and its premium steakhouse and bar, RARE Bar & Grill. The company is also developing a 400-room Crimson Clark Hotel within the estate.

As part of its 70th-anniversary celebration, the Filinvest Group launched Night Golf at Mimosa Plus Golf Course over the weekend to help position Clark as a commercial and tourism hub.

Night Golf at Mimosa Plus is expected to attract tourists from Clark International Airport, especially those seeking to play in the late afternoon after a morning flight.

Mimosa Plus Golf Course comprises two 18-hole, par-72 courses and a 48-bay driving range. It is the first GEO-certified golf facility in the Philippines, integrating sustainable design features, including a water conservation system, biodiversity preservation, and eco-friendly turf management.

“Mimosa Plus represents our vision for Clark — a place where business, leisure, and sustainable development converge to create lasting value for Filipinos,” Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) President and Chief Executive Officer Rhoda A. Huang said during the event.

Filinvest Hospitality Corp. First Senior Vice-President Francis C. Gotianun highlighted the strong demand from domestic and international locators due to Clark’s infrastructure and governance.

“We’re seeing a lot of locators come in due to the good governance practices of Clark,” he said during the briefing. “You have key manufacturing companies here, excellent infrastructure, an international airport, well-developed roads, and reliable utilities — everything that makes for a strong investment destination.”

Beyond Clark, Mr. Gotianun said Filinvest will open its first Grafik Hotel in Baguio this year. It is also renovating its Crimson Hotel in Mactan, Cebu, with upgrades to its Spanish and Japanese restaurants.

Another mall in Filinvest’s pipeline, the 17,000-sq.m. Filinvest Mall Cubao in Quezon City, is set to open in the first half of 2026, Mr. Dumlao said.

“We’re hoping that all these developments — not just ours but those from other industry players — will help attract more visitors to the country,” FDC Chairman Jonathan T. Gotianun told BusinessWorld.