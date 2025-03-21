OKADA MANILA was named Best Integrated Resort and Best Sustainability Program at the 2024 Asia Gaming Awards, the company said on Wednesday.

The Asia Gaming Awards recognizes leading integrated resorts in the region, highlighting those “who set the standard for hospitality and entertainment in the region.”

The Best Integrated Resort award recognizes Okada Manila’s premium offerings, brand strength, and customer loyalty, the company said in a statement.

“With its iconic interiors, unique design, and state-of-the-art facilities, Okada Manila has become a favorite destination for both local and international guests,” it said.

The company also received the Best Sustainability Program award for its Green Heart initiative, which focuses on six key pillars: waste management, energy efficiency, water conservation, talent and community, safety, security and welfare, and responsible gaming.

Okada Manila recently secured its sixth consecutive Forbes five-star integrated resort rating and became the first integrated resort in the Philippines to earn the Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge.

“Okada Manila remains committed to continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests, while we also play a crucial role in driving forward sustainable tourism in the country,” Okada Manila President and Chief Operating Officer Byron Yip said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz