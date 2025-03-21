SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. expects to complete the SixE-com Center office development in Pasay City by 2026, aligning with its portfolio expansion amid anticipated demand growth.

SM Offices, the property developer’s office business unit, is investing P5 billion in the construction of SixE-com Center, which will be located within the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) complex, SM Prime said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

SixE-com Center is a pre-certified Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold development featuring over 60,000 square meters of leasable space across two linear towers.

“We expect office vacancy rates to peak in 2025 as the market adjusts after the Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) exit. With business outlook improving and interest rates easing, we see demand picking up by 2026,” SM Offices Head and SM Prime Vice-President Alexis L. Ortiga said.

“POGOs are not part of our tenant mix. Our office towers are designed for clients that prioritize operational efficiency, employee well-being, and sustainability,” he added.

Designed by globally renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica, the office project is a mixed-use development with integrated lifestyle amenities, including SM’s signature E-Com Center “Prism Plaza” sky garden and a retail arcade.

SixE-com Center will have direct access to major transport links, including the upcoming Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and Light Rail Transit Cavite Extension. It will also be within walking distance of SM Mall of Asia and SMDC residential towers via elevated bridgeways.

SM Offices has maintained strong occupancy levels, driven by demand from traditional companies, multinationals, and firms in business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing.

As of 2024, SM Offices operates 22 office towers with about 1.6 million square meters of gross floor area, approximately 667,000 square meters of which are in the MOA complex.

On Thursday, SM Prime shares rose by 1.24% or 30 centavos to P24.40 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave