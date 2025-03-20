Gaming tycoon Willy Ocier resigns from AbaCore board

LISTED holding company AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. announced on Wednesday that businessman and gaming tycoon Willy N. Ocier resigned as a director for personal reasons.

Mr. Ocier, who had served on the board since 2007, will be replaced by his daughter, Mischel Gabrielle O. Mendoza, AbaCore said in a regulatory filing. Ms. Mendoza will serve the remainder of Mr. Ocier’s term.

“In light of this, I would like to endorse my daughter, Mischel, as my successor. I am confident that her expertise, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence will be valuable assets to the team and will help propel the company to even greater heights,” Mr. Ocier said.

Mr. Ocier holds multiple leadership roles across various companies. He is chairman and president of listed lottery company Pacific Online Systems Corp. and co-vice chairman of integrated resort developer and operator Belle Corp.

Ms. Mendoza is an executive director of Pacific Online and a director of Total Gaming Technologies, Inc.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in management engineering from Ateneo de Manila University and has completed certificate courses at Tsinghua University in China and Josai International University in Japan.

AbaCore is a holding company with interests in energy, real estate, and financial services.

On Wednesday, AbaCore shares declined by 1.35% or P0.005 to P0.365 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave