THE International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group, said it appointed Amena Arif as the new country manager for the Philippines.

The Pakistani banker joined IFC in 2012 and succeeded Jean-Marc Arbogast, who now serves as country manager for Chile.

“IFC is committed to working with our partners in the Philippines to unlock funding that will help create jobs, support companies in mitigating the impacts of climate change, open doors for small businesses to grow, and ensure that digital services are accessible to everyone,” Ms. Arif said.

She previously led IFC’s debt and equity investment transactions, working with financial institutions in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Lebanon.

Ms. Arif also served as country manager for various markets, including East Africa — where she was based in Nairobi — as well as Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

“I am excited to be back in Asia and look forward to working closely with our public- and private-sector partners toward sustainable and inclusive growth,” Ms. Arif said.

She holds an MBA from Lahore University of Management Sciences in Pakistan.

IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

Last January, IFC said it invested $130 million in lender Asialink Finance Corp. to boost lending to women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante