GLOBE TELECOM, Inc., through its corporate arm Globe Business, has partnered with Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI) to improve the restaurant chain’s operations using advanced digital solutions.

The partnership between the Ayala-led telecommunications company and SPAVI will focus on improving SPAVI’s order management system to optimize store operations, Globe Business said, adding that it will provide cloud-based solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

“These solutions provide seamless access to point-of-sale systems, centralized data sharing, and real-time monitoring, enabling SPAVI to reduce manual processes and make informed decisions more efficiently,” Globe Business said.

Globe Business will also help SPAVI refine its inventory management, ensure order accuracy, and strengthen overall business operations.

“We are not looking for mere solutions; we need a true partner like Globe Business, one who understands our values and proactively identifies and creates opportunities. We deeply value the insights Globe Business brings and look forward to their continued innovative contributions to our shared success,” said SPAVI President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente L. Gregorio.

Globe Business said improving digital solutions for companies like SPAVI is essential, especially as SPAVI expands its portfolio. As of 2024, the restaurant chain’s network has surpassed 2,600 stores and outlets, with both domestic and international expansion driving its growth.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in Globe fell by P16, or 0.74%, to close at P2,150 apiece, while shares in SPAVI remained unchanged at P7 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose