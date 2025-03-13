AVIDA LAND Corp., the mid-market residential brand of Ayala Land, Inc., has unveiled the final tower of Avida Towers Makati Southpoint, completing the three-tower development.

“Located along Chino Roces Avenue, Avida Towers Makati Southpoint attracts both end-users and investors seeking well-designed residences in a prime location,” Avida Land said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The final tower in the development features studio and one-bedroom units ranging from 23.1 square meters (sq.m.) to 41.9 sq.m., with prices starting at P7.1 million.

“Avida Towers Makati Southpoint complements Makati’s vision as a premier central business district, seamlessly blending modern living with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability,” Avida Land President Raquel S. Cruz said.

“We’re providing residents with a forward-thinking lifestyle that harmonizes comfort, healthier living spaces, and a tangible contribution to a greener future,” she added.

According to Avida Land, Makati City remains a sought-after real estate hub. It cited data from property consultancy firm Colliers Philippines showing that the Makati central business district’s full-year office vacancy rate stood at 8.3%, well below Metro Manila’s 19.8% rate.

This underscores the city’s ability to attract corporate tenants, Avida Land said.

The company also highlighted Ayala Land’s key upgrades in Makati City, including redeveloped malls, new office towers, lifestyle parks, and enhanced pedestrian connectivity. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz