MAYNILAD Water Services Inc. said Tuesday that it spent P25.75 billion in 2024 to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure.

“These infrastructure investments reflect our commitment to delivering safe and reliable water services while ensuring long-term sustainability amid growing demand and climate challenges,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said in a media release.

“We remain focused on strengthening our operations and expanding access to clean water and sanitation for our customers,” he added.

The actual figure was lower than the P31 billion Maynilad had initially earmarked for the year.

Of the total capex, the company allocated P7 billion to improving the sewerage system, including constructing and upgrading wastewater facilities. Among these projects is the ongoing construction of water reclamation facilities in Caloocan and Las Piñas, both of which began last year.

Maynilad said it also upgraded seven wastewater treatment facilities in Muntinlupa, Pasay, Quezon City, and Manila to comply with the revised effluent standards (DAO 2021-19) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

It allocated another P6 billion to its non-revenue water reduction program, which included replacing 142 kilometers of aging pipes in 2024. This initiative recovered 158 million liters of water per day, improving distribution efficiency and reducing water losses.

Additionally, Maynilad invested P6.5 billion in constructing and rehabilitating key water facilities, including the Poblacion Water Treatment Plant in Muntinlupa and the Parada Pumping Station in Valenzuela. It also expanded its pipeline network across the west zone, including laying pipelines in Morong, Rizal, in preparation for future water supply from Kaliwa Dam.

Meanwhile, P4.4 billion was allocated to developing small-scale water treatment facilities that tap alternative sources such as dams and rivers in Cavite province, ensuring a more resilient water supply.

The company also dedicated a portion of its 2024 budget to enhancing customer service and information programs.

In January, Mr. Fernandez said the company’s capex budget for 2025 could reach P30 billion or higher as it anticipates a stronger financial year.

Maynilad serves parts of Manila, Quezon City, and Makati, as well as Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies water to the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which holds a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

