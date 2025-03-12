LISTED fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. was recognized by Ookla, a global network intelligence and connectivity insights firm, as the fastest fixed network provider for 2024.

“We’ve gone from a change of guard to setting new standards, proving that excellence isn’t just about winning once — it’s about consistently delivering for our customers,” Converge Chief Operating Officer Jesus C. Romero said in a media release on Tuesday.

In the second half of 2024, Converge recorded a speed score of 144.81, ahead of its competitors, the company said.

Ookla data showed PLDT Inc.’s Home Fiber had a speed score of 116.32, followed by Globe Telecom, Inc. at 109.08 and PLDT at 92.06.

Converge was identified as the fastest fixed network, logging a download speed of 561.51 megabits per second (Mbps) and an upload speed of 509.08 Mbps.

It also recorded a video score of 78.17 and a game score of 83.06.

Converge posted an overall connectivity score of 76.13, while PLDT Home Fiber recorded 73.10, Globe had 70.55, and PLDT logged 68.73.

Ookla said Converge was also the fastest internet provider in the first half of 2024, with a speed score of 147.77.

Converge said it aims to maintain high-speed connectivity with the introduction of Super FiberX, featuring Wi-Fi 6 technology for broader coverage. — Ashley Erika O. Jose