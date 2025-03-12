DITO Telecommunity Corp., through its enterprise arm DITO Business, has joined the GSMA Open Gateway to support initiatives against fraud and promote the growth of a secure digital landscape.

“Connectivity is the backbone of progress, and true innovation happens when networks, businesses, communications service providers, developers, and system integrators collaborate in an open and secure environment,” DITO Telecommunity Chief Revenue Officer for Enterprise Adel A. Tamano said in a media release on Tuesday.

DITO Telecommunity said its participation in the GSMA Open Gateway would also accelerate digital innovation in the Philippines, citing the need for a seamless and secure online space.

GSMA Head of Pacific Julian Gorman said businesses, developers, and consumers stand to benefit from the collaboration, as the country’s telecommunications operators are driving digital innovation by addressing digital fraud through open network application programming interfaces (APIs).

The GSMA Open Gateway is a framework of common network APIs designed to provide developers with access to operator networks, enabling faster service deployment and facilitating digital innovation.

“At DITO, we recognize the critical role of seamless and secure connectivity in creating a digital ecosystem where people, businesses, and economies can thrive,” Mr. Tamano said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose