INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said it is working to upgrade the operations of its unit Matadi Gateway Terminal (MGT) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

These upgrades will expand MGT’s operational capacity and position it as the premier maritime hub of Congo, ICTSI said in a statement on Tuesday.

One of the projects scheduled for this year is the construction of a 2.65-kilometer road linking the Port of Matadi to other areas in Congo, such as the Kinkanda traffic circle, via Services des Entreprises Pétrolières Congo and Route Nationale 14.

This project includes the construction of 906 meters of new road and the rehabilitation of 1,746 meters of existing infrastructure, ICTSI said.

Once completed, the improved roadway is expected to reduce container dwell times and streamline cargo deliveries for trucking companies while also helping decongest the western part of Matadi.

Additionally, MGT plans to expand its storage yard to accommodate the growing cargo volumes at the port.

“Overall, MGT’s objective is not only to continuously improve its operations and customer service, but also to contribute to the creation of indirect jobs in Matadi. The company is dedicated to driving growth, ensuring seamless trade connectivity, and maintaining its position as the leading maritime terminal in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” ICTSI said.

In 2014, ICTSI entered a joint venture agreement with La Société De Gestion Immobilière Lengo (SIMOBILE) to develop a container and general cargo terminal on the Congo River in Matadi.

ICTSI and SIMOBILE formed a joint venture company, Matadi Gateway, to operate and manage the facility.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in ICTSI fell by P21, or 5.58%, to close at P369 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose