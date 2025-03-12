THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is considering requiring personal appearance for SIM registration under the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act, which has been in effect for over two years since its implementation in December 2022.

This is part of NTC’s planned comprehensive review to amend the current online registration process under the SIM Registration Act, or Republic Act No. 11934.

The proposal will be similar to the requirements for driver’s licenses and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance applications, the NTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The NTC remains committed to effectively implement the SIM Registration Act and achieve the declared objectives of the law.”

This follows rising concerns over fake identities and individuals selling their identities for potential illegal use, NTC said, adding that the proposal would also enhance security in the registration process.

Currently, SIM card registration only requires individuals to take a photo, submit a government-issued identification card, and provide personal information.

This process has been exploited by scammers, with some individuals selling their identities despite the existing penalties of imprisonment for two to six years and fines of up to P300,000.

Last year, NTC proposed amendments to the SIM Registration Act to Congress. The commission sought provisions granting NTC the authority to regulate the number of SIMs an individual can own and the possibility of limiting valid government-issued ID cards.

Additionally, NTC is recommending a provision mandating agencies responsible for issuing government-issued IDs to develop a validation platform accessible to public telecommunications entities (PTEs).

In 2024, PTEs blocked 3.34 million scam messages and deactivated 3.12 million SIM cards, contributing to the overall reduction of text scams and SIM fraud.

The SIM Registration Act requires mobile phone users to register their SIMs under their names or risk deactivation to deter text scams and other mobile phone-related crimes.

For Terry L. Ridon, convenor of think tank InfraWatch, NTC’s proposal will severely limit the expansion of telecommunications companies, as personal appearance may be too cumbersome, particularly for minors, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

“The onus to combat text and online fraud should rest mainly on the government and telcos, not end-users,” Mr. Ridon said in a Viber message.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald B. Gustilo said the proposal would burden Filipinos, especially those in rural areas or those with limited mobility.

“The SIM registration system should be able to detect registration attempts that may be considered questionable, such as mass registrations from a single device or location or the use of falsified identification cards,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose