THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said the digital national ID has been used in over 100 million transactions as of February, enabling identity verification for private- and public-sector services.

“As of February 2025, the digital national ID has been used in over 100 million transactions, improving access to both public and private services and reinforcing digital trust in governance,” the department said in a statement on Monday.

This has streamlined transactions across national and local government agencies, banks, and other financial institutions, it added.

“The digital national ID is more than just an ID — it’s the foundation of a truly digital government. It enables seamless access to services, reduces red tape, and fosters trust between citizens and the government,” DICT Undersecretary David L. Almirol, Jr. said.

The department said it has generated 84 million digital PhilSys (Philippine Identification System) IDs under the term of outgoing DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy.

“The work is far from over. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation and ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the digital age,” Mr. Almirol said.

The DICT also noted that the eGov Super App has about 11 million users and 120 recorded use cases since its launch in 2022.

The app consolidates national and local government services into a single mobile platform.

It has integrated services from several government agencies, including the Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Government Service Insurance System, Professional Regulation Commission, Philippine National Police, Maritime Industry Authority, Land Transportation Office, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, among others.

The eGov Super App now includes new features such as eJobs, eHealth, eTravel, Start-Up Empowerment, Citizens eReport, OFW (overseas Filipino workers) Services, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Meanwhile, the E-Government Data Exchange Platform (eGovDX) has facilitated over 440 million transactions since its launch in May 2023, the department said. It enables seamless integration among government agencies without direct data sharing.

“Data interoperability is crucial in building a responsive and efficient digital government. With eGovDX, we are eliminating redundancies, cutting costs, and ensuring that citizens don’t have to submit the same documents over and over again to different agencies,” Mr. Almirol said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz