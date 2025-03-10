GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. will further expand its sustainability initiatives and investments as part of its commitment to achieving its net-zero goal, the Ayala-led telecommunications company said.

“Sustainability is at the core of what we do, and through continuous investments in green technologies, we strive to reduce our environmental impact while ensuring reliable and efficient network operations,” Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly C. Crisanto said in a media release on Sunday.

Globe said its Valero Telepark has received recognition from the Department of Energy for its transition to 100% renewable energy to optimize energy management.

The company’s Valero Telepark houses data equipment and technical offices, Globe said, adding that it has also implemented upgrades to enhance energy efficiency and reduce electricity consumption.

Further, Globe said it has deployed Vertiv’s advanced uninterruptible power supply systems to its other facilities, improving energy efficiency.

To recall, Globe previously said it aims to transition more of its facilities to renewable energy as part of its sustainability commitment.

The listed telecommunications company said it would continue pursuing climate action strategies, including its target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

“Globe has been adopting green technologies as part of its commitment to climate action, working with partners like Vertiv to introduce innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact and promote long-term sustainability,” the company said.

Last week, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines, a data center solutions provider, announced that its data centers are now powered by renewable energy.

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture of Globe Telecom, Inc., Ayala Corp., and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

All of its operational data centers in the country now run on renewable energy, STT GDC Philippines said, noting that this move is part of its net-zero commitment. — Ashley Erika O. Jose