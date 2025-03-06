GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. announced on Wednesday the appointment of its chief commercial officer as a board member of the World Broadband Association (WBBA).

In a media release on Wednesday, Globe said Darius Jose R. Delgado, the company’s chief commercial officer, has joined the board of the Geneva-based WBBA.

Established in 2021, WBBA is a multilateral, industry-led association that brings together industry leaders in broadband and cloud technology to help bridge the digital divide while advancing broadband innovation.

“Being part of the WBBA board enables Globe to collaborate with global industry leaders in shaping the future of broadband and promoting digital inclusion. We look forward to contributing insights and innovations that will enhance connectivity and expand access, especially in emerging markets such as the Philippines,” Mr. Delgado said.

Globe officially joined WBBA in 2024, making it the only Philippine telecommunications firm in the association.

Mr. Delgado’s appointment to the board will allow Globe to contribute to global broadband development. He is the first Filipino to earn a seat in WBBA.

“Through its WBBA membership, Globe’s broadband arm engages in analyst-led executive roundtables that tackle major industry challenges and drive sustainable development through member collaboration,” Globe said.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company fell by P26, or 1.14%, to close at P2,248 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose