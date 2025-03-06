RENEWABLE ENERGY developer Wyn Power Corp. is set to begin construction on its 50-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power project in Taysan, Batangas, valued at P1.5 billion.

The company officially broke ground on the ground-mounted solar photovoltaic project, which will deliver electricity through Batangas Electric Cooperative II (BATELEC II), it said in a media release on Wednesday.

“This 50-MWp addition to the Luzon grid will significantly benefit industries and consumers served by BATELEC II and nearby electric cooperatives,” said Rodel B. Arada, president and chief executive officer of Wyn Power.

The solar farm will be connected to the Luzon grid via a 2.3-kilometer transmission line to BATELEC II. Upon completion, it is expected to generate up to 74 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually.

The project is being developed under the Department of Energy’s second green energy auction in 2023, which secured a green energy tariff of P4.10 per kilowatt-hour.

With permitting complete and financing discussions underway, construction is targeted to begin within the month, according to Armando L. Diaz, Wyn Power’s business development partner.

“We are confident that with the support of the banking community, DoE (Department of Energy), DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), and other stakeholders, Wyn Power, a reputable developer of renewable energy projects, will be able to bring this project to fruition,” Mr. Diaz said.

Aside from utility-scale solar plants, Wyn Power’s portfolio also includes rooftop solar and mini-hydro projects. The company’s client roster includes major players across various industries. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera