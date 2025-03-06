LISTED LIQUOR MANUFACTURER Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. (GSMI) has appointed John Paul L. Ang as director.

Mr. Ang, the eldest son of tycoon Ramon S. Ang, was elected to fill the vacancy left by Francisco S. Alejo III, whose resignation took effect on Jan. 31, GSMI said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Mr. Ang is the president, chief operating officer, and director of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

He holds directorships in other listed companies, namely Petron Corp., San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc., and Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Ang is the president and chief executive officer of Eagle Cement Corp., San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc., Southern Concrete Industries, Inc., and South Western Cement Corp.

He is also the president of San Miguel Equity Investments, Inc. and the vice chairman of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp.

Additionally, he serves as a director in several companies, including SMC SLEX Inc., Aerofuel Storage Management Inc., Argonbay Construction Co., Inc., San Miguel Aerocity Inc., and KB Space Holdings, Inc., among others.

Mr. Ang holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies from Ateneo de Manila University.

On Wednesday, GSMI shares fell by 0.20% or 60 centavos to P299 apiece, while SMC shares were unchanged at P83.50 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave