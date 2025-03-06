LISTED PROPERTY DEVELOPER Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. (SLI) said its Sta. Monica Lake Residences project in Pangasinan will have a Spanish-Mediterranean design reflecting Manaoag’s religious heritage.

“Set to be the first lake community in Manaoag, Pangasinan, Sta. Monica Lake Residences is one of the latest flagship projects of Sta. Lucia Land in North Luzon,” SLI said in an e-mail statement on March 3.

Manaoag is known as the Pilgrimage Center of the North and has a rich religious heritage and historical background.

The project will feature a man-made lake with a lighthouse.

The lake property will include a clubhouse with a swimming pool and open spaces for recreational activities.

“Our lineup of lake properties is a prominent highlight of our portfolio. With Sta. Monica, our aim is to offer an innovative neighborhood that harnesses the wellness of nature, provides the opportunities of a superior invest-ment, and embraces the identity of Manaoag as a vibrant municipality,” SLI President and Chief Executive Officer Exequiel D. Robles said.

Sta. Lucia Land has developed several projects in Pangasinan, including Centro Verde Bayambang in Bayambang and Almeria Verde in Dagupan City. The company has over seven projects in the province.

“We have projects in the cities of Dagupan and Urdaneta and, more recently, in Bayambang and Binmaley. As we enter the Manaoag market, we look forward to engaging a wider audience to address their ideals and bring them closer to their dream home,” Mr. Robles said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz