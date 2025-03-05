POWER DISTRIBUTOR Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) have entered into a partnership to accelerate the adoption of new technology in the Philippine energy industry.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster technical cooperation and exchange programs in the field of new energy technology, Meralco said in a media release on Tuesday.

The collaboration covers nuclear energy, renewable energy, smart grids, microgrids, energy storage systems, electric vehicles, advanced metering infrastructure, smart substations, and distribution automation.

Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan described the partnership as “an important step” for both companies in their “commitment to exchange knowledge, strengthen capabilities, and work together toward a smarter, more resilient energy future.”

“We’re looking forward to working together with KEPCO. This collaboration allows us to refine our strategies, integrate new technologies, and find better ways to power the future. Beyond the business objectives, we want to forge and strengthen relationships that will drive meaningful progress,” he said.

Meralco and KEPCO will engage in technical competency development through information-sharing and employee exchange programs for specialized training courses.

The companies will also explore potential collaborations in advisory and consulting services, as well as other power and energy initiatives of mutual interest.

This latest partnership follows Meralco’s earlier MoU with KEPCO and its Knowledge Data Network, signed in November last year to advance the use of smart metering technologies.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera