ACEN AUSTRALIA, a subsidiary of ACEN Corp., will develop an 800-megawatt (MW) pumped hydro project in Australia after securing a long-term energy service agreement.

ACEN Australia’s Phoenix Pumped Hydro was selected for a long-term energy service agreement supporting New South Wales’ (NSW) Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, NSW said in a media release last week.

For the first time, the latest tender program awarded a contract to a pumped hydro project, alongside two large-scale batteries.

“Long-duration storage plays a crucial role in the electricity system, enabling renewable energy from solar and wind to be stored and dispatched on demand,” NSW said.

“This helps stabilize the supply of renewable energy around the clock, mitigates price spikes, and exerts downward pressure on electricity prices over time,” it added.

The ACEN Phoenix Pumped Hydro project, proposed at Lake Burrendong in Australia, is expected to be operational by 2031. It will have a storage capacity equivalent to approximately 15 hours of electricity supply.

“These new projects will stimulate local and regional economies through job creation and investment while ensuring a reliable energy system for all of NSW,” NSW said.

Last week, ACEN announced the start of construction for its large-scale battery energy storage system in Australia, with a total storage capacity of 400 megawatt-hours.

ACEN, the Ayala Group’s listed energy platform, has approximately 6.8 gigawatts of attributable renewable energy capacity across operational, under-construction, and committed projects.

It operates in multiple markets, including the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Laos, and the United States. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera