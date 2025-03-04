TECHNOLOGY company Micro-D International, Inc. and its software development subsidiary Novare Technologies, Inc. have rebranded as NOVARE as they seek to become a leading tech player in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

The rebranding is expected to help NOVARE focus on delivering purposeful technology in the Philippines and neighboring countries amid advancements in application programming interface (API) technology, cloud computing, and big data, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“The rebranding is a major milestone as digital transformation initiatives accelerate in the Philippines and ASEAN,” said Victor Silvino, chief executive officer of NOVARE.

“With NOVARE, we hope to make a difference in that fluid transformation space. We will lead with conscience as we pioneer technologies that propel renewal and sustainable progress.”

The rebranded company’s client-focused approach includes comprehensive modernization, customer experience enhancements, and data-driven insights to help users navigate a tech-driven future, it said.

Meanwhile, NOVARE shareholders acquired a 100% stake in Appistoki, a boutique Salesforce consulting platform with clients in the Philippines, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Ireland, and India.

“This strategic acquisition forms the NOVARE Group of companies and will enhance NOVARE’s technological capabilities while strengthening its relationships with key industry players in the Philippines, particularly among primary Salesforce users,” it said.

With its rebranding and acquisition, stakeholders and customers can anticipate significant developments from the NOVARE Group, it said.

“With renewed energy and purpose, the NOVARE Group is poised to redefine digital transformation and empower organizations in an increasingly interconnected and digital world, solidifying its status as a catalyst for innovation and sustainable progress.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz