HONDA CARS PHILIPPINES, Inc. (HCPI) is set to launch its new HR-V model, further expanding the car manufacturer’s full-hybrid lineup in the Philippines.

“This solidifies the company’s commitment to improving people’s way of life by reducing their carbon footprint,” HCPI said in a statement over the weekend.

The new HR-V, HCPI’s third hybrid model in the Philippines, will have its official consumer launch at SM North EDSA The Block Atrium on March 9, HCPI said.

It will be priced at P1.45 million for the 1.5 S CVT, P1.52 million for the 1.5 V CVT, and P1.8 million for the 1.5 RS e:HEV E-CVT, available across HCPI’s 38 dealerships nationwide.

Depending on the variant, the model comes in six colors: Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Premium Opal White Silver Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Sand Khaki Pearl.

However, Platinum White Pearl and Premium Opal White Silver Pearl will cost an additional P20,000.

According to HCPI, deliveries of the new HR-V will begin this month.

The model will also be showcased in mall tours at SM Megamall from Feb. 27 to March 5, SM North EDSA from March 7 to 9, and Festival Mall from March 14 to 16.

For 2025, HCPI is targeting a 3–5% sales growth from the 15,518 units sold in 2024. Last year, its sales accounted for 3.32% of total industry sales.

According to HCPI President Rie Miyake, growth will be driven by new model launches and dealership expansions in 2025.

“For the succeeding years, our direction is to expand the hybrid (models). Today, I cannot mention any specific models or timing, but our direction is always to shift to hybrid,” she told reporters in January.

“Considering the current market situation, we believe the hybrid model is the best solution for Filipino customers to contribute to carbon neutrality. So our direction is to bring in more hybrid (models),” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile