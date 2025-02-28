POWER DISTRIBUTOR Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said on Thursday that it has energized a new 115-kilovolt (kV) switching station worth P220 million for ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Philippines’ (STT GDC) hyperscale facility in Fairview, Quezon City.

“Meralco works closely with data center operators such as STT GDC to cater to their unique requirements. We are fully committed to providing reliable power and energizing critical infrastructure that will support the growth and development of the hyperscale industry in the country,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said in a statement.

Hyperscale data centers are massive, business-critical facilities for companies with major data processing and storage needs.

Meralco and STT GDC partnered for the construction of the switching station, which is housed within the latter’s Polaris Data Center—the first of its kind in the power distributor’s franchise area. The in-building, dual-feed switching station will ensure a stable power supply and enhance the data center’s operational efficiency.

STT GDC Philippines, a joint venture of Globe Telecom, Ayala Corp., and Singapore-based STT GDC, operates data centers in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Davao.

Harmonic System Inc. and Meralco subsidiary MIESCOR jointly constructed the new 115-kV sub-transmission lines, providing reliable and redundant electric service to the data center. The company’s energy services unit, MSERV, supplied and installed key data center electrical equipment, including high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear, oil-immersed transformers, and medium-voltage dry-type transformers.

“Meralco’s support for data centers in the country aligns well with the current administration’s priorities under its socioeconomic agenda, particularly on energy security and infrastructure development,” the company said.

In 2023, Meralco energized hyperscale-ready data centers with an initial capacity of 22 megawatts (MW), which can ramp up to 180 MW.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera