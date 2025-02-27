LISTED DIGITAL entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. said it will establish DigiPlus Global Pte. Ltd. (DigiPlus Global) in Singapore to expand its international footprint.

“Singapore is a world-class hub for business, technology, and talent, making it an ideal base for our global initiatives,” said DigiPlus Interactive Chairman Eusebio Tanco in a statement on Wednesday.

“With the incorporation of DigiPlus Global, we are strengthening our ability to attract top-tier professionals, forge strategic alliances, and enhance our international presence, all while remaining deeply committed to our home market in the Philippines,” he added.

The company said its board of directors approved the plan during a meeting on Feb. 26.

DigiPlus Global will be wholly owned by Diginvest Holdings, Inc., a 100% subsidiary of DigiPlus Interactive. It will serve as a support function center and regional hub, focusing on strategic partnerships, talent acquisition, and international expansion — key pillars of DigiPlus’ long-term growth strategy.

DigiPlus Interactive operates digital entertainment platforms, including BingoPlus, the country’s first government-approved online bingo platform; ArenaPlus, a premier sportsbook; and Gamezone, a growing platform for casual and arcade gaming.

While DigiPlus Global will focus solely on corporate and operational support functions, it will not engage in any iGaming operations in Singapore, strictly adhering to the country’s regulatory framework, the company said.

“This milestone marks a bold step in DigiPlus Interactive’s expansion, leveraging Singapore’s advanced business infrastructure and global connectivity to further position the company as a leader in digital entertainment,” the company said.

DigiPlus Interactive has earmarked up to P3 billion for capital expenditures in 2025 as it pursues further expansion.

In January, DigiPlus announced that its subsidiary, DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda., secured a gaming license from the Brazilian Ministry of Finance’s Secretariat of Prizes and Bets.

The license allows DigiPlus to operate land-based and online sports betting, electronic games, live game studios, and other fixed-odds betting activities in Brazil. The company aims to tap into Brazil’s population of over 200 million and leverage the recent liberalization of its gaming market.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, the company’s shares climbed 0.41% to close at P36.70 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera