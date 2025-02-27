MSPECTRUM, Inc., a wholly owned solar subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has partnered with Meycauayan College to install a 300-kilowatt-peak solar photovoltaic rooftop at the school’s building in Bulacan.

The solar rooftop project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025 and is expected to generate approximately 414,400 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, MSpectrum said in a media release on Wednesday.

The facility will enable Meycauayan College to reduce its carbon footprint by 292.48 metric tons — equivalent to planting 13,000 trees and reducing vehicle travel by more than 1.17 million kilometers per year, according to the company.

“We are deeply honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to support Meycauayan College’s adoption of solar energy,” MSpectrum President and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo said.

“This marks just the beginning of our partnership. At MSpectrum, we are committed to supporting our partners every step of the way — addressing any concerns and ensuring a smooth, seamless transition to renewable energy,” she added.

Established in 1925, Meycauayan College is one of the oldest higher education institutions in Bulacan, offering academic programs from basic education to undergraduate and graduate levels.

“With MSpectrum’s support, we are looking forward to reducing our operational expenses. Any savings will greatly benefit the operations of Meycauayan College, and ultimately, we hope to utilize these savings in the form of initiatives that will benefit our stakeholders, which include the teaching staff and students,” Meycauayan College Chairman Marcos C. Hermoso said.

MSpectrum provides tailor-fit solar solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers “through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.”

With eight years in the industry, MSpectrum has installed more than 80 megawatts of solar rooftop capacity, estimated to power approximately 40,000 households.

