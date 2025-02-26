E-COMMERCE PLATFORM Lazada announced the expansion of its operations in Mindanao, aligning with the region’s ongoing efforts to drive digitalization and economic growth.

“We are committed to delivering the best price and best experience to buyers, sellers, and brands, and we are proud of our expanding presence and ecosystem across the country,” said Carlos O. Barrera, chief executive officer of Lazada Philippines, in a statement on Tuesday.

About 84% of Filipinos in Mindanao said they feel optimistic about their improving financial situation, according to private credit reference firm TransUnion.

“Pioneering platforms like Lazada are keen to support this growth and empower the e-commerce ecosystem through strategic initiatives,” it said.

The region has been pushing for digitalization and innovation as part of the Mindanao Development Authority’s 10-point economic recovery agenda.

During its launch on Feb. 20, Mindanao-based sellers, press, and content creators were introduced to Lazada and were given best practices for maximizing the platform. This comes ahead of Lazada’s 13th Birthday Sale in March.

Lazada also introduced its “Barato sa Lazada” campaign, which offers delivery in as fast as four days and up to P120 off on shipping for a minimum spend of P199. It also includes Mindanao-exclusive deals and vouchers, as well as easy, free returns.

The platform unveiled special seller packages for local businesses, including a 0% platform commission fee for 90 days, a 0% promo pass for the first 30 days, a dedicated store consultant, 100% sponsored solutions credit, and 8,000 complimentary seller coins.

Lazada has also opened a new office on the 6th floor of the Regus-Felcris Centrale Mall in Davao City.

Local sellers can visit the office for onboarding, attend workshops and seminars, join campaigns, and enroll in seller programs and other platform-sponsored solutions.

The platform also noted improvements in its return and refund policy, offering 30-day free returns — twice the industry standard — as well as an easy refund process with expanded categories for “change of mind” returns.

The Philippine digital economy is expected to grow to as much as $150 billion in gross merchandise value by 2030, up from $31 billion in 2024, according to a report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Co. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz