PH1 WORLD Developers, Inc. (PH1WD) reported strong take-up for One Lancaster Park (OLP) in Imus, Cavite, with its first two towers reaching 96% and 60% sold, respectively.

Its third tower, launched in January, has achieved a 30% sales rate.

Meanwhile, OLP’s fourth tower is scheduled for launch in the latter part of this year, according to the property development arm of Megawide Construction Corp.

“OLP brings green living closer to Metro Imus, Cavite, and offers a perfect balance of both city and nature life. By combining the convenience of metro living and the open-air feel of suburban space, PH1WD offers the perfect commune for future residents,” PH1 President Gigi G. Alcantara said in a statement on Monday.

Megawide has said it expects to complete the Tower 1 of its OLP project with Property Company of Friends, Inc. (Pro-Friends) by 2026

OLP features one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 28.62 square meters (sq.m.) to 67.24 sq.m.

Approximately 70% of the property is dedicated to open spaces, which include a seven-ha park, pocket gardens, a play area, elevated walkways, a clubhouse, adult and kiddie swimming pools, and a basketball court.

Ms. Alcantara highlighted the growth potential of suburban areas like Cavite in the real estate sector.

“While Metro Manila is affected by the ongoing glut in condominium units, we believe that sprawling suburban areas, such as Cavite, offer significant growth potential in the real estate space, and OLP’s value proposition will be an absolute come-on,” she said.

OLP is located in Imus City, less than an hour from Metro Manila, and is accessible via the Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and the South Luzon Expressway through the MCX-Daang Hari Exit.

Additionally, the upcoming Phase 1 of the Cavite Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System, developed by its parent firm Megawide, is expected to enhance connectivity in the area.

The 42-kilometer bus system will serve Imus, General Trias, Tanza, Kawit, Trece Martires, and nearby areas. The first phase includes three terminals and 27 stations, with a point-to-point (P2P) service connecting to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

The Cavite BRT System is expected to improve the accessibility and viability of OLP and PH1’s other projects in Cavite, the company said.

“As a first-world property developer, we envision social and economic sustainability in our ongoing and future projects and ensure that synergies are harnessed within the bigger group,” Megawide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edgar B. Saavedra said.

“In OLP, for instance, our very own engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as precast and construction solutions (PCS) products, will be utilized to capture the end-to-end value chain.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz