TOLLWAY OPERATORS on Monday said they welcome the decision to reassess the implementation of cashless toll collection but emphasized that its full adoption is necessary to enable interoperability among toll wallet systems.

“SMC Infrastructure acknowledges Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon’s initiative to review the implementation of cashless toll collection across all expressways, recognizing that the new leadership may want to reassess the policy before moving forward,” SMC Infrastructure said in a statement.

Last week, newly appointed Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon ordered the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to suspend the full cashless toll collection system, which was scheduled for implementation on March 15.

“I gave the instruction already to TRB to suspend that (cashless transaction). We have to make sure that the current system in place is as efficient as possible,” Mr. Dizon said in a separate statement on Monday.

This marks the third postponement of the policy’s rollout. Under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2024-001, fines for motorists using expressways without RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags were initially set to take effect on Oct. 1 last year. However, the Transportation department deferred the implementation to 2025 to allow tollway operators and relevant agencies more time to refine their systems.

SMC Infrastructure, which operates San Miguel Corp.’s (SMC) toll road network, said it has been working closely with the government for the past five years to enhance the tolling experience for motorists.

“A key part of this effort has been ensuring full interoperability among electronic toll collection (ETC) systems across expressways,” SMC Infrastructure said.

It added that a crucial prerequisite for achieving interoperability is the full adoption of cashless and contactless toll collection.

The TRB previously said that implementing a cashless toll collection system is essential for the planned electronic toll collection interoperability. It also plans to introduce a unified RFID wallet system that can be used across various tollways.

“Without a uniform cashless system, seamless integration between different toll operators cannot be fully realized. We understand the need to ensure that any transition to cashless tolling is seamless and truly beneficial to the public,” SMC Infrastructure said.

For his part, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the company is set to meet with Mr. Dizon this week to discuss the suspension of cashless toll collection.

Additionally, Mr. Pangilinan said the company remains optimistic about the potential implementation of a barrierless toll system despite the suspension of the cashless toll collection policy.

“I think it will take time. We want to test it further, but it is within our sight. Other countries have done it, and it decongests the system,” Mr. Pangilinan told reporters on Monday.

MPTC is the tollway subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose