PLDT INC., through its data center arm VITRO Inc., has activated graphics processing unit (GPU) servers at VITRO Sta. Rosa to support advanced computing and artificial intelligence applications.

“We envision VITRO Sta. Rosa to be the Philippines’ AI (artificial intelligence) hub, forming the first AI ecosystem in the country. This new milestone showcases VITRO Sta. Rosa’s true capabilities to host the latest AI platforms that will reshape our digital landscape today,” ePLDT Inc. and VITRO Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Victor S. Genuino said in a media release on Sunday.

VITRO Inc., the data center arm of the PLDT Group and a subsidiary of ePLDT Inc., has deployed NVIDIA-powered GPU servers at the VITRO Sta. Rosa facility.

The company said the activation of live NVIDIA-powered GPU servers highlights the data center’s advanced AI capabilities and enhances its service offerings.

“This milestone allows businesses to leverage cost-effective, high-performance computing and accelerate AI-driven digital transformation,” PLDT said.

VITRO Sta. Rosa, located in Laguna, is the company’s 11th and largest data center to date.

It is designed for energy efficiency while incorporating the latest innovations in cooling and power redundancy. It also features the highest network reliability, with at least three fiber routes from PLDT and other telecommunications providers.

VITRO Sta. Rosa will continue its innovation initiatives, with plans to support up to 100 kilowatts per rack.

“As AI technologies evolve, VITRO Sta. Rosa will integrate the latest power and cooling solutions to stay ahead of AI’s rapidly changing requirements,” VITRO Inc. said.

In July, the company completed the structure of its 50-megawatt (MW) hyperscale VITRO Sta. Rosa data center.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose