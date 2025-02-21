EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. said it has energized solar rooftop systems with a combined capacity of 2.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) at three key facilities.

Through its partnership with Malaysia-based renewable energy company Ditrolic Energy, Manila Water has activated three solar power installations at the Cardona Water Treatment Plant (WTP), East La Mesa WTP, and San Juan Compound, it said in a media release on Thursday.

The solar power systems are projected to generate an estimated 3.6 million kilowatt-hours per year and mitigate 2,576 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

“In the last couple of years, we tried to make this a reality. We like to quadruple [our use of renewable energy] and grow it as much as possible,” said Jose Victor Emmanuel “Jocot” A. de Dios, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Manila Water.

The energization of solar power systems is a result of a 15-year solar facility power purchase agreement that Manila Water and Ditrolic Energy entered into in 2023.

Manila Water said the initiative aims to lower and stabilize power costs while supporting the company’s objectives of increasing energy efficiency and reducing its carbon footprint.

“By deploying 2.5 MWp of solar energy across Manila Water’s key facilities, we are demonstrating how clean energy can be seamlessly integrated into essential utility operations,” said Tham Chee Aun, group CEO of Ditrolic Energy.

“Ditrolic Energy is proud to contribute to this milestone, reinforcing our target to deploy more green investments in the country from our climate-blended finance fund,” he added.

Manila Water aims to achieve a portfolio of 30 MWp in solar installations as part of its commitment to finding innovative ways to make operations cost-effective while remaining dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable water and wastewater services.

Manila Water provides water supply, wastewater, and sanitation services to over 7.3 million customers in 23 cities and municipalities in the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera