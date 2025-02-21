CEBU PACIFIC (CEB) is set to introduce direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Cebu by the second quarter, the budget carrier announced on Thursday.

“As Vietnam continues to grow in popularity among Filipino travelers, launching a new gateway to the country via Ho Chi Minh City is an exciting step for Cebu Pacific,” Cebu Pacific said in a media release.

The budget airline will begin operating direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City from Cebu on April 7, offering the service three times a week — every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Cebu Pacific will continue exploring new destinations, allowing more passengers to visit the country, it said.

The company has said that it plans to expand its route network as part of its growth strategy while strengthening its hub outside Manila.

The low-cost carrier also announced a “piso sale” from Feb. 20 to 24 for travel between April 7 and July 31.

The promotional base fare starts at P1 for a one-way ticket, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

This year, Cebu Pacific expects to surpass last year’s passenger volume, driven by its expansion plans and efforts to strengthen its other hub, particularly in Clark.

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates flights to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. — Ashley Erika O. Jose