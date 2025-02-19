ROBINSONS LAND Corp. (RLC) said it plans to open a Uniqlo Logo Roadside store in Sierra Valley Estate, Rizal, in March.

“Opening in March 2025, this exciting addition to Sierra Valley is designed to offer Rizal residents a more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience,” RLC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The store will be located within Sierra Valley, an 18.3-hectare (ha) destination estate in Cainta and Taytay, Rizal.

The estate will also feature a two-hectare logistics facility, RLX Sierra Valley, with Grade A warehouses and modern infrastructure located near major transport routes.

RLC is also set to develop the Robinsons Sierra Valley Mall, a six-hectare property expected to be the largest shopping mall in Cainta.

The estate already boasts popular food spots such as Starbucks, Conti’s, Yellow Cab, Pancake House, Gerry’s Grill, and Wendy’s, with more crowd favorites expected to follow.

“In addition to the upcoming mall, the Shops at Sierra Valley will further enhance the retail experience by offering a diverse selection of services and specialty stores, ensuring that every visit is both enjoyable and fulfilling,” RLC said.

Also within the estate is Sierra Valley Gardens, a mid-rise residential property offering modern homes in a greener environment. Situated near the elevated portions of Taytay and Antipolo, it offers fresh air, tree-lined pathways, and expansive open spaces.

Sierra Valley is located along Ortigas Avenue Extension, boasting connectivity to key urban areas like Metro Manila. The upcoming Metro Rail Transit Line 4 is expected to further increase the accessibility and appeal of the area. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz