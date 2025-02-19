GOTIANUN-LED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) has secured the offer permit for its planned bond issuance worth P12 billion as part of the company’s fundraising plans.

The company received the permit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, FLI said in a regulatory filing.

FLI’s planned issuance has a base offer of P9 billion and an oversubscription option of up to P3 billion worth of peso-denominated, fixed-rate bonds.

The offer comprises five-year bonds due in 2030 with an interest rate of 6.2916%, seven-year bonds due in 2032 with an interest rate of 6.6550%, and ten-year bonds due in 2035 with an interest rate of 6.8312% per annum.

The planned issuance will be the second tranche of FLI’s P35-billion shelf-registered bond program, which was registered with the SEC in 2023.

The first tranche was issued in December 2023, consisting of P11.4 billion worth of 3.5-year retail bonds with an interest rate of 6.983% per year.

The proceeds from the issuance will be earmarked for the property company’s capital expenditure program, as well as to repay existing debts.

FLI tapped BDO Capital and Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp., China Bank Capital Corp., East West Banking Corp., First Metro Investment Corp., Land Bank of the Philippines, RCBC Capital Corp., and SB Capital Investment Corp. as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the issuance.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. – Trust Banking Group was named trustee.

On Tuesday, FLI shares rose by 2.86%, or two centavos, to 72 centavos per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave