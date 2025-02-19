LISTED holding company A. Soriano Corp. (Anscor) announced on Tuesday the passing of its vice-chairman, Eduardo J. Soriano, at the age of 69.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Eduardo J. Soriano, our vice-chairman and director, today, Feb. 17, 2025,” Anscor said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

“Our chairman, Mr. Andres Soriano III, the board of directors, and the entire Anscor group of companies extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Eduardo J. Soriano. We are profoundly grateful for his invaluable contributions and service to Anscor,” it added.

Mr. Soriano was Anscor’s director since 1980 and became vice-chairman in 1990. He was Anscor’s treasurer prior to his retirement in 2018.

He was also the president of the Andres Soriano Foundation, Inc. and a director of Phelps Dodge International Philippines, Inc.

Mr. Soriano held a bachelor’s degree in economics, majoring in history, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Anscor has business interests in various industries, including air transport, asset management, business process outsourcing, real estate, resort operations, and wire manufacturing.

Among its major investments are in Phelps Dodge Philippines Energy Products Corp., which produces building wires, power cables, and autowires, as well as Seven Seas Resorts and Leisure, Inc., which owns the Amanpulo Resort in Palawan. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave