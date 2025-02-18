AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) said the first phase of its 37.4-hectare Virendo luxury horizontal residential development in Davao is set for turnover by the second quarter of 2029, as the real estate developer expands its portfolio in Mindanao.

The development, carried out by ALI’s luxury residential brand Ayala Land Premier, is located in Toril, the property developer said in an e-mail statement on Monday.

Virendo marks ALI’s first luxury horizontal residential development in Davao. It will offer 150 residential lots ranging from 450 to 1,803 square meters, with views of the Mt. Apo-Talomo range and Davao Gulf.

“With the launch of Virendo, we are introducing a new neighborhood that creates a vibrant community embodying the heart of Davao,” Ayala Land Premier President Joseph Carmichael Z. Jugo said.

“The design features expansive green spaces with carefully integrated waterways flowing throughout the development. Positioned between the Davao Gulf to the east and the Apo-Talomo mountain range to the west, it offers unparalleled views of the horizon,” he added.

Virendo is designed as an exclusive, low-density community within a master-planned, mixed-use estate.

The project’s amenities are designed by BAAD Studios. It will include two amenity centers and a residents’ lounge near the main entrance, with indoor and outdoor spaces for gatherings.

It will also feature a sports and leisure center with a social hall, pool complex, and a multi-purpose court.

“This development reflects our commitment to excellence and our deep appreciation for the unique culture and landscape of this remarkable city. We envision Virendo as a place where families can thrive, connections can flourish, and dreams can take root,” Mr. Jugo said.

Aside from Virendo, Ayala Land Premier has other mixed-use estates in Davao, such as the 10-hectare Abreeza development and the 25-hectare Azuela Cove waterfront estate.

ALI shares dropped by 3.66%, or 85 centavos, to P22.40 apiece on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave