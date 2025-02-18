LISTED PROPERTY DEVELOPER D.M. Wenceslao & Associates, Inc. (DMW) announced that it was included in the ATR Asset Management Group’s Philippine Sustainable Development and Growth Fund (ATRAM SDG Fund) for 2025.

This marks the third consecutive year that the property developer has been included in the ATRAM SDG Fund, DMW said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The ATRAM SDG Fund is a unit investment trust fund that invests in the top 20 Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)-listed companies, ranked for their integration of SDGs into operations and strategies under ATRAM’s rating framework.

DMW said the ATRAM SDG Fund has a year-to-date return of 17.61% as of December 2024.

“This strengthens our resolve to continue creating developments that balance economic growth with environmental stewardship and social responsibility,” DMW Chief Finance Officer Benigno A. Tatunay said.

DMW is an integrated property developer with business interests in land reclamation, construction, and real estate development.

On Monday, DMW shares rose by 1.9%, or ten centavos, to P5.35 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave