LISTED fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. has partnered with St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) to launch an in-room digital concierge to improve patient experience through digital solutions.

“With a focus on patient-centered care and our mission for excellent digital experiences, this partnership will really set the standard for patient hospitality in the healthcare industry,” Converge Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dennis Anthony H. Uy said on Monday.

On Monday, Converge announced its partnership with St. Luke’s Medical Center to launch the in-room digital concierge powered by its Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) technology, which will allow over 400 rooms at St. Luke’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, to benefit from this digital solution.

The digital solutions, described as revolutionizing the patient experience, will transform SLMC’s rooms into smart rooms. This will provide patients access to eHealth records, entertainment, billing, and interactive features via Smart TV from their hospital rooms.

SLMC will also expand its partnership with Converge, bringing the digital solutions to other branches of the hospital, SLMC President and CEO Dennis P. Serrano said.

“You can be sure that whatever gains we have made in the two hospitals, we’re going to translate that also into the third hospital,” Mr. Serrano said, adding that the activation for SLMC Quezon City is currently in the works.

“Yes, this agreement, as it exists, is for both Global City and Quezon City,” he added.

SLMC Parañaque, which is expected to commence operations by 2029, also stands to benefit from this digital technology, Mr. Serrano said.

“The FTTR solution was deployed to over 400 rooms in St. Luke’s Medical Center, BGC, and nearly 400 rooms in SLMC Quezon City are underway for activation. This is in addition to the high-capacity, seamless Wi-Fi provided by Converge in all the common areas of both hospitals,” Converge said in a media release.

To recall, Converge has also launched its Converge Concierge platform in partnership with Sky Cable, Inc. for The Manila Hotel.

The company has said that it seeks to enhance guest experience and improve the operational efficiency of local hotels through its offerings. — Ashley Erika O. Jose