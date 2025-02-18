GLOBAL management consulting firm Bain & Co. has named Emmanuel P. “Manny” Maceda as its new chair, bolstering its leadership.

Mr. Maceda replaces long-time chair Orit Gadiesh, who has been appointed as the management consulting firm’s chair emeritus, Bain & Co. said in a statement.

Ms. Gadiesh served as chair of Bain & Co. for more than 30 years after being appointed in 1993.

Mr. Maceda was previously Bain & Co.’s Worldwide Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer from 2018 until June 30, 2024, when he was succeeded by Christophe De Vusser.

“I’m energized by the exciting future for Bain, and I’m looking forward to supporting Christophe and our extraordinary people worldwide in delivering even more inspiring success stories with our clients,” Mr. Maceda said.

Mr. Maceda holds a Master of Science in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, and an honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from De La Salle University.

Bain & Co. has a presence in 65 cities across 40 countries. The company specializes in various fields, including customer strategy, marketing, organization, operations, and information technology. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave