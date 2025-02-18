THE ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) is looking to release a five-year roadmap by October this year aimed at improving the region’s capital markets.

The roadmap, called the ACMF Action Plan 2026-2030 (AP2026), will replace the current ACMF Action Plan 2021-2025 (AP2021).

“The new AP2026 will build on the successes of the AP2021 and will be developed in collaboration with member states, seeking feedback and views from a range of stakeholders, and leveraging subject-matter resources. This will ensure that the action plan is comprehensive and keeps pace with capital market trends,” ACMF said in a statement.

AP2021 sought to foster growth and recovery with sustainability, promote and sustain inclusiveness, and strengthen and maintain orderliness and resilience.

The ACMF held its 42nd Chairs’ Meeting on Feb. 13 in Penang, Malaysia, which saw the endorsement of the strategic thrusts and a set of key principles for the upcoming AP2026.

The ACMF Chairs also forged a technical assistance collaboration with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia to craft a carbon market ecosystem roadmap.

To boost the ASEAN region’s climate adaptation finance measures, the ACMF is also considering a technical assistance collaboration to establish a mitigation, adaptation, resilience, and sustainable finance framework.

Meanwhile, the ACMF said the meeting also saw the approval of planned technical training and initiatives to widen the understanding of how to measure and disclose greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the implementation of disclosure requirements in the International Sustainability Standards Board Standards.

The ACMF is a group of capital market regulators from all ASEAN jurisdictions, including the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission. It is currently chaired by the Securities Commission Malaysia.

Established in 2004, the ACMF seeks to develop a deep, liquid, and integrated regional capital market. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave