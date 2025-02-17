PLDT INC., through its subsidiary PLDT Global Corp., has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s STC Bank to enhance and streamline financial solutions.

“This partnership will enable us to provide Filipinos and all customers in Saudi with cutting-edge digital solutions that meet their evolving needs,” PLDT Global President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert V. Villa-Real said in a media release on Sunday.

Under the agreement, STC Bank will be integrated as a payment option in PLDT’s one-stop-shop platform, Tindahan ni Bossing (TinBo), and PLDT Global’s digital platform and app.

Additionally, STC Bank will offer Vortex products on its platform, PLDT said, noting that this will facilitate financial transactions while providing users with flexible and secure payment options.

The partnership also aims to strengthen cybersecurity measures to ensure safe digital transactions, PLDT added.

STC Bank CEO Nizar Altwaijri said the collaboration aligns with the bank’s goal of expanding digital banking accessibility while ensuring seamless and efficient transactions for its customers.

PLDT shares closed P10, or 0.74%, higher on Friday, ending at P1,360 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose