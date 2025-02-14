US-BASED Time magazine has recognized 29 Philippine companies in its inaugural World’s Best Companies of 2025 for Asia-Pacific (APAC), a ranking of the region’s top 500 corporations.

The list, compiled in collaboration with market data provider Statista, placed listed conglomerate Ayala Corp. at 46th, followed by Ang-led San Miguel Corp. at 85th, and Security Bank Corp. at 88th.

Sy-led holding company SM Investments Corp. ranked 109th, BDO Unibank, Inc. 112th, Jollibee Foods Corp. 116th, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. 121st, and the Asian Development Bank 172nd.

Rounding out the top 10 Philippine companies on the list were Cebu Pacific Air at 178th and the Aboitiz Group at 188th.

Other cited firms included Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (211th), Petron Corp. (216th), China Banking Corp. (238th), Alliance Global Group, Inc. (245th), JG Summit Holdings, Inc. (265th), PLDT Inc. (280th), Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (311th), Aboitiz Power Corp. (318th), Del Monte Philippines (320th), and Universal Robina Corp. (329th).

Also recognized were Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (332nd), Filinvest Development Corp. (340th), Wilcon Depot, Inc. (341st), Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. (345th), Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (364th), Megaworld Corp. (374th), Puregold Price Club, Inc. (381st), EEI Corp. (416th), and Max’s Group, Inc. (465th).

“This distinction is more than an accolade — it is a reaffirmation of our enduring mission to contribute to nation-building, strengthening our resolve to continue uplifting lives, impacting society, and helping shape the nation. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation and caring for the people and the planet,” Megaworld President Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said in a statement.

“The inclusion of Alliance Global in the list of best companies in Asia-Pacific by Time magazine and Statista is a testament to our group’s unwavering commitment to nation-building as a proudly Filipino conglomerate,” Alliance Global President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin L. Tan said.

SM Investments President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio stated: “At SM, we continuously strive to create value by serving our customers, supporting our people, fostering responsible growth, and making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

The Time list ranked Singapore’s DBS Bank Ltd. as the top company in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Malaysia’s Maybank, South Korea’s Kia Corp. and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd., and India’s Wipro Ltd.

Completing the top 10 were Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd., India’s Infosys Ltd., Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Nissan Motor Corp., and South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co.

According to Time, the rankings were based on employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability transparency.

Employee satisfaction was determined using 2023 survey data from over 50,000 participants across the Asia-Pacific region.

For financial performance, companies were ranked using Statista’s financial database and targeted research.

Companies had to generate at least $100 million in revenue in 2023 and demonstrate either positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 or profitability in 2023.

On sustainability transparency, companies were evaluated based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data from 2022, using standardized key performance indicators from Statista’s ESG database and targeted research.

“While much of the world was mired in geopolitical uncertainty during 2024, businesses across the Asia-Pacific enjoyed an upbeat year, with most major bourses ending in positive territory on the back of central banks easing monetary policy as well as an artificial intelligence boom lifting tech stocks,” Time said in a statement. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave