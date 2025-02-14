TANCO-LED STI Education Services Group, Inc. is expanding its school network with a planned P950-million campus in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, set to be operational in 2026.

The eight-story campus, situated on a 3,266-square-meter property in South Park District, broke ground on Feb. 11, STI said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

According to STI, the campus will offer senior high school programs and bachelor’s degree programs in Information Technology, Business and Management, Hospitality Management, and Tourism Management.

The Alabang campus will accommodate up to 10,000 senior high school and college students. It will feature air-conditioned classrooms with flat-screen TVs, student activity centers with internet connectivity, industry-grade laboratories, and recreational spaces such as a basketball court.

“For years, we have been expanding and improving our facilities to keep up with the demands and challenges of the modern world. This new campus in Alabang reflects our commitment to creating a conducive learning environment that empowers students with relevant skills, knowledge, and character,” STI President and Chief Operating Officer Peter K. Fernandez said.

The Alabang campus joins STI’s nationwide network of academic centers, which includes locations in Legazpi, Pasay-EDSA, Sta. Mesa, San Jose del Monte, Lipa, Batangas City, Las Piñas, Calamba, Cubao, Lucena, Caloocan, Ortigas-Cainta, Novaliches, Fairview, Naga, and Global City.

For the first quarter of its fiscal year ending June, STI reported a net income of P263.2 million, up from P19.75 million the previous year, as total revenue surged by 60% to P1 billion.

Enrollment reached a record-high 138,060 students for the 2024-2025 school year.

STI shares rose 2.13% or three centavos to P1.44 apiece on Thursday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave