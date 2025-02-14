PHILIPPINE AIRLINES is expanding its Cebu hub with the launch of new direct flights from Cebu to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam, the flag carrier said.

In a media release on Thursday, Philippine Airlines, operated by PAL Holdings, Inc., announced that it will begin flights from Cebu to Ho Chi Minh City on May 2.

The soon-to-be-launched Cebu–Ho Chi Minh flights will operate three times a week — every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday — while the return service to Cebu will depart from Ho Chi Minh City every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“We look forward to boosting tourism, strengthening Cebu’s position as the nation’s emerging business and leisure gateway, and building on the strong and friendly relations between Vietnam and the Philippines,” Philippine Airlines President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng said in a media release on Thursday.

Philippine Airlines said the new service will utilize Airbus A321 jetliners, which can accommodate up to 199 passengers and offer both Business Class and Economy Class.

The airline also announced that it is increasing its Manila–Hanoi–Manila service to daily flights as part of its expansion in Vietnam.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in PAL Holdings closed unchanged at P4.84 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose