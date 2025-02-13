LISTED TECHNOLOGY company Xurpas Inc. has appointed Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Jack R. Madrid as an independent director.

The Xurpas board approved Mr. Madrid’s appointment on Feb. 11, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

He will also serve as chairman of the audit and related-party transactions committee and as a member of the corporate governance committee.

Mr. Madrid has over 25 years of experience in strategy, digital innovation, and business transformation. He has held senior leadership roles at Citibank, Ayala Corp., Dell, Yahoo!, and MTV Asia, among others.

Established in 2001, Xurpas provides mobile marketing and advertising solutions integrated into consumer digital products and platforms for mobile users.

The company is also engaged in platform development and customization, system integration, mobile platform consultancy services, management of off-the-shelf applications, and social media-related services.

On Wednesday, Xurpas shares fell by 4.55% or P0.008 to P0.168 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave