CEBU PACIFIC is expanding its Iloilo hub with the launch of direct flights between Iloilo and Bangkok, Thailand, the budget carrier said on Wednesday.

Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., will offer direct flights between Iloilo and Bangkok-Don Mueang starting March 31. The new route will operate three times weekly — every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the company said in a statement.

The Iloilo-Bangkok service will be Cebu Pacific’s third international route from Iloilo, joining direct flights to Hong Kong and Singapore.

“Strengthening our Iloilo hub allows us to connect even more passengers from the Western Visayas region to exciting destinations across our international network,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said.

The airline will offer a “piso fare” seat sale for Iloilo-Bangkok flights from Feb. 12 to 16, covering travel dates from March 31 to Oct. 25.

The promotional base fare starts at P1 for a one-way ticket, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

This year, Cebu Pacific aims to increase its monthly seat capacity to 2.9 million by strengthening its hubs in Iloilo, Davao, Cebu, and Clark.

Currently, the airline operates flights to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares of Cebu Air closed unchanged at P28.50 apiece.— Ashley Erika O. Jose