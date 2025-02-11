GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has entered into a data-sharing agreement with Gokongwei-led digital bank GoTyme Bank to bolster its cybersecurity initiatives, the telecommunications company announced on Monday.

“Through collaborations, we can combine our expertise and resources to better safeguard the financial sector and our customers from cybercrime,” Globe Chief Privacy Officer Irish Salandanan-Almeida said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the parties will share information such as mobile numbers suspected to be used by fraudsters, including names, addresses, and contact details, without requiring a court-issued warrant or subpoena.

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to championing cybersecurity and protecting our customers from the growing threats in the digital world,” said Ms. Salandanan-Almeida.

The agreement also allows GoTyme to share relevant information to support investigations in compliance with the Data Privacy Act, Globe said.

“We, at GoTyme Bank, provide not just a simple and beautiful banking experience but also secure and safe service. This DSA with Globe augments the bank’s cybersecurity,” GoTyme Chief Information Security Officer Albert P. Dela Cruz said.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company said this collaboration aligns with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the National Privacy Commission’s call for partnerships among financial institutions, companies, and telecom providers to combat fraud.

“It further solidifies the telco leader’s commitment to cybersecurity and ongoing efforts to combat spam, phishing, identity theft, and other online criminal activities,” Globe said.

The companies are also collaborating with financial institutions, payment gateway providers, and law enforcement agencies to share information and assist in fraud investigations, it added.

GoTyme Bank is a partnership between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based Tyme Group, which also operates TymeX in Vietnam, India, and China, and digital bank TymeBank in South Africa.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in Globe shed P18 or 0.79% to close at P2,270 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose