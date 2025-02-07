LUZON International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., the operator of Clark International Airport, has revised its passenger volume projection upward for 2025, citing anticipated traffic growth after the transfer of turboprop operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“We have some indication that there will be a shift when we revise the projections. Initially, our target for passenger volume this year was three million, but with the transfer of turboprops, we are now looking at 3.3 million to 3.4 million,” LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil told reporters on Thursday.

LIPAD is composed of Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Philippine Airport Ground Support Services, Inc., and Changi Airports Philippines (I) Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airports International.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr), through the Manila Slot Coordination Committee, recently issued a resolution mandating the relocation of turboprop operations from NAIA.

“We’re observing key triggers related to traffic volume, which guide us in decisions about capacity building,” Mr. Manankil said.

In 2024, Clark International Airport reported a total of 2.4 million passengers, marking a 20% increase from its 2023 passenger count.

LIPAD attributed the growth to international passengers, who accounted for 65% of the total volume, while domestic passengers comprised 35%.

Mr. Manankil said LIPAD is further evaluating capacity expansion, including potential airport fit-outs.

“If we reach a certain traffic volume threshold, it will signal the need to further increase capacity,” Mr. Manankil said.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific will begin the gradual relocation of its turboprop operations on March 30.

By October next year, all turboprop aircraft operating at NAIA are expected to be relocated to other airports, Mr. Manankil said.

In response, LIPAD is assessing the possibility of deploying additional capacity at Clark, which currently has a built capacity of four million passengers annually.

Mr. Manankil noted that the airport’s capacity can be scaled up to eight million passengers through fit-outs.

“We are closely monitoring the turboprop situation. If sustained, we will identify the triggers for further capacity expansion,” he said.

During the peak season, Clark International Airport recorded an average of 10,000 to 12,000 passengers per day.

Currently, the daily passenger average has stabilized at 9,500. Mr. Manankil added that LIPAD expects an additional 700 daily passengers once turboprop operations are fully transitioned.

LIPAD also anticipates weekly flight movements at Clark Airport to increase to 269 from the current 237 by March 30. — Ashley Erika O. Jose