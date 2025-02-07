VIVANT WATER, the water infrastructure unit of Cebu-based conglomerate Vivant Corp., is targeting to complete the testing and commissioning of its desalination plant in Cordova, Cebu, between March and April.

“This year, what we’re very excited about is the commissioning of the desalination plant in Cebu. That’s the first utility-scale seawater desalination plant in the country,” Vivant Chief Executive Officer Arlo Angelo G. Sarmiento told reporters last week.

Once completed, the desalination plant is expected to generate up to 20 million liters per day (MLD) of potable water in its first phase, serving the average daily consumption of 20,000 households. A desalination plant works by removing salt and other impurities from seawater to produce freshwater, making it suitable for potable use.

Vivant Water President Jess Anthony Garcia said the project cost to build the facility is close to P2 billion.

“We expect to begin official commercial operations this year,” he said.

Isla Mactan-Cordova Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vivant Hydrocore Holdings, Inc., operating under the brand name Vivant Water, oversees the project. Vivant Hydrocore is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vivant Infracore Holdings, Inc., the holding company for Vivant’s water-related investments.

Mr. Garcia noted that there is still a “large shortage” of potable water in Metro Cebu, with total demand reaching about 500 to 600 million liters per day, while supply ranges from 100 to 250 MLD, dropping below 200 MLD during the dry season. “So there’s really a huge shortage,” he said.

In 2021, Vivant Hydrocore was awarded a 25-year contract by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to build a utility-scale desalination plant to augment MCWD’s bulk water supply. Development activities for the plant started in 2022.

Regarding expansion plans, Mr. Garcia indicated that the desalination plant’s capacity could potentially expand to up to 50 MLD depending on the area’s needs.

For 2025, the company has earmarked a P4.5-billion budget, focusing primarily on renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power developments. It plans to roll out solar power projects with a total capacity of 115 megawatts (MW) and a 200-MW wind power project in Samar.

Vivant has investments in various companies engaged in electric power generation and distribution, as well as the retail electricity business. The company has also entered the water industry, with a diversified portfolio in bulk water supply, wastewater treatment, and water distribution. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera