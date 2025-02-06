SUNLIGHT AIR said it plans to acquire large aircraft as the government mandates the removal of turboprop operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“We are already starting our planning sessions for bigger-capacity aircraft. Like any company, we always think about growth. It is definitely in the pipeline,” Sunlight Air Chief Executive Officer Ryna C. Brito-Garcia said during a media event in Makati City late Tuesday.

Last month, Sunlight Air announced the acquisition of an ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft as part of its fleet expansion. The model can seat up to 78 passengers.

The airline currently operates three ATR 72-500 planes. The recent acquisition will be added to the company’s fleet by early March.

Ms. Brito-Garcia said Sunlight Air will maximize the March 2026 deadline given to airlines for the transfer of turboprop operations out of NAIA.

In April last year, Sunlight Air relocated its hub to Clark International Airport from NAIA, citing the former’s availability of space and advanced technologies.

“There are runways in the Philippines that only allow turboprops because of the (runway) length. So, we’re going to have to figure out how to make that experience still accessible and seamless. We just have to work on the transportation between Manila and Clark,” she said.

“We’re considering offering a point-to-point transportation option from the south all the way to Clark. Sunlight Air is still operating out of Manila, even in 2025 and up to 2026,” she added.

Ms. Brito-Garcia said that Sunlight Air has flown half a million passengers since its establishment in 2019.

She added that the company is targeting a 30% increase in passengers flown this year. The airline flew around 30,000 passengers last year.

“There’s been a 30% increase already from January 2024 to January 2025. If we’re able to sustain that throughout the peak season, we should be able to see that growth as well,” she said.

In terms of new routes, Ms. Brito-Garcia said some of the locations being considered include Siquijor and Bantayan Island in Palawan.

“A lot of Filipinos are looking for island destinations that aren’t the usual island destinations,” she said.

Currently, Sunlight Air flies from Clark, Cebu, and Manila to Siargao; San Vicente, Coron, and Busuanga in Palawan; and Caticlan, Aklan; Iloilo; and Cagayan de Oro.

Also on Tuesday, Sunlight Air launched its new look and branding as part of its efforts to improve customer experience.

The airline also previewed its Sunlight Air Miles loyalty program, where passengers can earn miles for flight and non-flight benefits such as merchandise and treats from partner brands and hotels. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave